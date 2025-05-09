Data breach confirmed by Insight Partners

TechCrunch reports that Insight Partners a venture capital firm with over $90 billion in regulated assets under management has confirmed the compromise of data belonging to an unspecified number of individuals as a result of a January cyberattack.
Infiltration of its systems facilitated the exfiltration of current and former employees' personal details and limited partner-related data, as well as information concerning management companies, portfolio firms, and some funds, including tax and banking details, according to Insight Partners, which will be informing impacted individuals in the coming days. Insight Partners' data breach disclosure comes months after it linked the cyberattack to an advanced social engineering intrusion, which is yet to be substantiated by the firm. Such a cyber incident also follows a 2021 ransomware attack against Silicon Valley VC firm Advanced Technology, which resulted in the compromise of its limited partner data.
