Data breach confirmed by Australian Human Rights Commission

SecurityWeek reports that the Australian Human Rights Commission had attachments submitted via its online web forms inadvertently exposed after being indexed by search engines.
Aside from leaking complaints submitted between March 24 and April 10, such an incident also revealed data from those who submitted nominations to the Human Rights Awards 2023 from July to September of that year, as well as those who passed concept papers from October 2021 to February 2022. Included in the exposed data were names, home addresses, phone numbers, email addresses, employment details, education and religious information, health details, and photos, according to the AHRC. "The Commission's best information is that around 670 documents were made potentially accessible in error. Of these, around 100 documents were accessed online, for example by search engines such as Google or Bing," said the AHRC, which is already seeking the removal of exposed documents from search engines, as well as notifying individuals impacted by the incident.
