Czech ministry attack blamed on APT31

APT31, a Chinese state-backed threat operation also known as Judgment Panda, Altaire, Perplexed Goblin, and Violet Typhoon, was accused by the Czech Republic of being responsible for a 2022 attack against an unclassified network of the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, according to The Hacker News.
Officials, who have yet to provide more details regarding the extent of the breach, said that APT31's attack is not adherent to cyberspace rules endorsed by United Nations members. "Such behavior undermines the credibility of the People's Republic of China and contradicts its public declarations," said the Czech government. Such a development comes after APT31 was reported by ESET to have targeted a Central European government organization with the NanoSlate backdoor in December. APT31 previously had seven of its members indicted by the U.S. Justice Department for their involvement in cyberespionage intrusions against the country, as well as businesses, journalists, and politicians. Finland has also blamed the group for an attack against its Parliament five years ago.
