Threat Intelligence, Critical Infrastructure Security, AI/ML, Security Strategy, Plan, Budget

Cyware, Carahsoft boost public sector cyber defense

A digital lock rests prominently on a circuit board, symbolizing the importance of cybersecurity.

(Adobe Stock)

Cyware has partnered with Carahsoft Technology to broaden access to AI-powered cyber defense solutions for state, local, tribal, and territorial agencies through trusted government procurement channels, reports Industrial Cyber.

Under the agreement, Carahsoft will distribute Cyware's cybersecurity platforms via contracts such as NASPO ValuePoint, OMNIA Partners, and The Quilt, helping public sector agencies accelerate the adoption of threat intelligence, automation, and collaborative response tools. "SLTT agencies are on the front lines of today's cyber battlefield," said Tom Stockmeyer, Cyware's Government Managing Director, emphasizing the urgency for streamlined access to advanced defenses. The collaboration integrates Cywares threat intelligence sharing and orchestration capabilities with platforms like CISA's AIS and ISACs, enabling real-time coordination. Cyware's tools are built to meet public sector needs, with scalable deployments and compliance alignment, including StateRAMP and SLCGP support. Michael Shrader of Carahsoft noted the partnership's importance in helping SLTT agencies modernize defenses amid increasingly complex cyber threats targeting public infrastructure.

An In-Depth Guide to AI

Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to use AI to better your security program.

Related

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

Black HatBrute ForceCost Benefit AnalysisData MiningDefacementDistributed ScansDrive-by DownloadDumpSecHybrid AttackMorris Worm

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds