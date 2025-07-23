Cyware, Carahsoft boost public sector cyber defense

Cyware has partnered with Carahsoft Technology to broaden access to AI-powered cyber defense solutions for state, local, tribal, and territorial agencies through trusted government procurement channels, reports Industrial Cyber.
Under the agreement, Carahsoft will distribute Cyware's cybersecurity platforms via contracts such as NASPO ValuePoint, OMNIA Partners, and The Quilt, helping public sector agencies accelerate the adoption of threat intelligence, automation, and collaborative response tools. "SLTT agencies are on the front lines of today's cyber battlefield," said Tom Stockmeyer, Cyware's Government Managing Director, emphasizing the urgency for streamlined access to advanced defenses. The collaboration integrates Cywares threat intelligence sharing and orchestration capabilities with platforms like CISA's AIS and ISACs, enabling real-time coordination. Cyware's tools are built to meet public sector needs, with scalable deployments and compliance alignment, including StateRAMP and SLCGP support. Michael Shrader of Carahsoft noted the partnership's importance in helping SLTT agencies modernize defenses amid increasingly complex cyber threats targeting public infrastructure.
