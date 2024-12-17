Mergers and Acquisitions, AI/ML, XDR

Cylance offloaded to Arctic Wolf for $160M

BlackBerry-owned artificial intelligence threat detection and prevention firm Cylance has been to Minnesota-based cybersecurity operations company Arctic Wolf for $160 million six years after it had been acquired for $1.4 billion, CyberScoop reports.

Such an acquisition is part of Arctic Wolf's efforts to strengthen its Aurora open-XDR platform, which will be gaining additional capabilities provided by the AI-based endpoint security technology of Cylance, with Arctic Wolf CEO Nick Schneider noting the importance of an integrated platform in combating cybersecurity risks. "Security has an operations and effectiveness problem and endpoint solutions alone have failed to live up to the outcomes they have promised for years," said Schneider. Meanwhile, the deal, which is expected to be completed in the fiscal Q4 of BlackBerry, was described by BlackBerry CEO John Giamatteo to be a net positive for Cylance's customers and all stakeholders. "Our customers will realize the benefits of continuity of service and the expertise that Arctic Wolf provides," Giamatteo said.

