Agentic AI has been facilitated by the ASPM tool with the addition of new AI Teammates, which include the Change Impact Analysis Agent that automates scanning of modified code repositories and the Risk Intelligence Graph Agent that enables natural language prompt-based cybersecurity scanning. Cycode has also introduced the Exploitability Agent, which automates vulnerability scanning, and the Fix & Remediation Agent, which offers code fixing suggestions, as part of AI Teammates. On the other hand, the ASPM's CI/MON tool leveraged to ensure CI/CD pipeline security has been enhanced with the inclusion of runtime memory protection that curbs the incidence of information-stealing malware compromise during the code building process. Cycode is already offering the updated CI/MON tool, while its AI Teammates will be available by the end of the month.
AI/ML, Application security
Cycode ASPM platform enhancements unveiled
(Adobe Stock)
DevOps security firm Cycode has updated its application security posture management platform with agentic artificial intelligence and improvements to its CI/MON tool for improved code security, SiliconAngle reports.
Agentic AI has been facilitated by the ASPM tool with the addition of new AI Teammates, which include the Change Impact Analysis Agent that automates scanning of modified code repositories and the Risk Intelligence Graph Agent that enables natural language prompt-based cybersecurity scanning. Cycode has also introduced the Exploitability Agent, which automates vulnerability scanning, and the Fix & Remediation Agent, which offers code fixing suggestions, as part of AI Teammates. On the other hand, the ASPM's CI/MON tool leveraged to ensure CI/CD pipeline security has been enhanced with the inclusion of runtime memory protection that curbs the incidence of information-stealing malware compromise during the code building process. Cycode is already offering the updated CI/MON tool, while its AI Teammates will be available by the end of the month.
Agentic AI has been facilitated by the ASPM tool with the addition of new AI Teammates, which include the Change Impact Analysis Agent that automates scanning of modified code repositories and the Risk Intelligence Graph Agent that enables natural language prompt-based cybersecurity scanning. Cycode has also introduced the Exploitability Agent, which automates vulnerability scanning, and the Fix & Remediation Agent, which offers code fixing suggestions, as part of AI Teammates. On the other hand, the ASPM's CI/MON tool leveraged to ensure CI/CD pipeline security has been enhanced with the inclusion of runtime memory protection that curbs the incidence of information-stealing malware compromise during the code building process. Cycode is already offering the updated CI/MON tool, while its AI Teammates will be available by the end of the month.
An In-Depth Guide to AI
Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to use AI to better your security program.
Get daily email updates
SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news
You can skip this ad in 5 seconds