Rise in enterprise password cracking revealed by Picus Security

A recent cybersecurity report by Picus Security Inc. unveils a concerning trend where nearly half of enterprise environments experienced at least one cracked password during testing. The report also highlights the high success rate of attacks using valid credentials. This data is sourced from the Picus Security Blue Report 2025, with further coverage provided by SiliconANGLE. The Picus Security report indicates a significant escalation in password cracking incidents within enterprise environments, with a notable increase compared to previous years. The findings underscore the vulnerability of organizations to cyber threats, as attacks leveraging compromised passwords have a staggering 98% success rate. This alarming trend raises serious concerns about the security posture of businesses and the effectiveness of current cybersecurity measures in safeguarding sensitive data. The prevalence of password cracking and the high success rate of attacks using valid credentials underscore the critical need for robust cybersecurity strategies within enterprises. This report emphasizes the importance of implementing stringent password policies, multi-factor authentication, and regular security assessments to mitigate the risk of unauthorized access. Source: SiliconANGLE

