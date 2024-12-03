Malware, Threat Intelligence, Incident Response

Cybersecurity incident acknowledged by Signzy

(Adobe Stock)

Widely known India-based online ID verification and customer onboarding service provider Signzy, which offers services to more than 600 financial organizations around the world, has confirmed being impacted by a cybersecurity incident after reports that it was subjected to a cyberattack last week, TechCrunch reports.

Additional details were not provided by Signzy, which noted enlisting a "professional agency" to investigate the intrusion. However, PayU, which is one of its clients, disclosed the former to have been compromised with "information stealer malware" while emphasizing the security of its systems. "We have received written confirmation from the vendor that PayU and its customers' data have not been compromised and remain secure with the best security standards in place," said PayU spokesperson Dimple Mehta. ICICI Bank, which is also a Signzy client, also denied any impact from the attack. On the other hand, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team, or CERT-In, has confirmed ongoing efforts to decide on necessary actions following the incident.

