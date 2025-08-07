Acquisition, AI/ML

SentinelOne acquires AI security startup Prompt Security

Coverage from SiliconANGLE indicates that SentinelOne Inc. has acquired Prompt Security Ltd., a startup specializing in protecting users from risky artificial intelligence applications. SentinelOne's acquisition of Prompt Security Ltd. marks a strategic investment in enhancing protection against AI-related security threats. The deal, reportedly valued between $250 million to $300 million, showcases the growing importance of safeguarding against AI vulnerabilities. Prompt Security's platform focuses on securing workers from potential risks associated with AI technologies, aligning with SentinelOne's commitment to innovative cybersecurity solutions. This acquisition reflects the industry's recognition of the escalating cybersecurity challenges posed by AI applications and the need for specialized defenses and may lead to the development of more robust AI security solutions. Source: SiliconANGLE

