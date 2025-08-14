Eaglercraft 1.12 Offline Minecraft clone spreads NjRat spyware

A fake Minecraft clone named Eaglercraft 1.12 Offline has been identified as a carrier of the dangerous NjRat spyware, capable of stealing passwords and spying through webcams and microphones, according to a recent report by HackRead. The Eaglercraft 1.12 Offline clone, posing as a version of the popular game Minecraft, has been found to contain the NjRat malware. This spyware allows cybercriminals to remotely access infected systems, enabling them to steal sensitive information such as passwords and credit card details. Moreover, NjRat can also take control of webcams and microphones, compromising user privacy and security. The spread of such malware through fake gaming applications raises concerns about the vulnerability of unsuspecting users who may download these malicious programs unknowingly. This incident highlights the ongoing threat posed by malware-laden software downloads and the importance of staying vigilant while accessing online content. The discovery of NjRat in a fake Minecraft clone underscores the need for robust cybersecurity measures, including regular software updates, antivirus protection, and cautious downloading practices. Furthermore, this event may prompt increased scrutiny on app stores and platforms to prevent the distribution of harmful software. Source: HackRead
