CyberFOX, Blackpoint join forces on security stack

In a move to streamline cybersecurity for managed service providers, Blackpoint Cyber and CyberFOX have entered a strategic partnership, with CyberFOX now officially reselling Blackpoint's security solutions, according to Security Brief Australia.
The collaboration enables partners to access bundled offerings that combine Privileged Access Management with Managed Detection and Response from a single platform. This integration is aimed at simplifying compliance with regulations like HIPAA and GDPR while strengthening defenses against threats such as credential abuse, privilege escalation, and lateral movement. Tim Sheahen of Blackpoint emphasized that the partnership supports real-time threat detection and meaningful security outcomes, while CyberFOX's Adam Slutskin noted it helps reduce alert fatigue and consolidate security tools. The alliance also includes dedicated support and resources for CyberFOX partners to accelerate adoption. Ultimately, the joint effort reflects a broader industry shift toward solution consolidation, helping MSPs bolster security postures, improve operational efficiency, and meet growing regulatory demands without added complexity.
The collaboration enables partners to access bundled offerings that combine Privileged Access Management with Managed Detection and Response from a single platform. This integration is aimed at simplifying compliance with regulations like HIPAA and GDPR while strengthening defenses against threats such as credential abuse, privilege escalation, and lateral movement. Tim Sheahen of Blackpoint emphasized that the partnership supports real-time threat detection and meaningful security outcomes, while CyberFOX's Adam Slutskin noted it helps reduce alert fatigue and consolidate security tools. The alliance also includes dedicated support and resources for CyberFOX partners to accelerate adoption. Ultimately, the joint effort reflects a broader industry shift toward solution consolidation, helping MSPs bolster security postures, improve operational efficiency, and meet growing regulatory demands without added complexity.