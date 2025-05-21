Critical Infrastructure Security, Threat Intelligence

Cyberattack prompts sweeping Cellcom outages

Outages experienced by Wisconsin-based regional wireless service provider Cellcom since the evening of May 14 were confirmed to have been caused by a cyberattack following initial disclosure that the incident was merely a technical outage, reports BleepingComputer.

There has been no evidence indicating the compromise of Cellcom subscribers' personal details, according to Cellcom CEO Brighid Riordan, who noted that the intrusion was aimed at a network that did not store such information. Additional details regarding the incident remain uncertain but Cellcom has already moved to restore certain services online on Monday. "While we would like to provide a timeline for full restoration, we are unable to share exact milestones with complete confidence. Our team continues to build on the progress shared yesterday and our best estimate is that full service will be restored by or before the end of this week," noted a service updates page on the telco's website.

