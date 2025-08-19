Investigation into the incident alongside external cybersecurity experts is already ongoing, according to Bragg, which noted that there has been no evidence suggesting personal data exfiltration. "Additionally, the breach has had no impact on the ability of the Company to continue its operations, nor has it been restricted from accessing any data that has been subject to the breach," said Bragg, which sells games to leading casinos and online gambling platforms under Wild Streak Gaming and other brands. Bragg's disclosure comes amid recent data breaches impacting gaming firms, including International Game Technology and Ainsworth Game Technology. Separate ransomware attacks have also impacted Ohio's state lottery and MGM Casino, with the latter reporting over $100 million in losses following the intrusion.
Cyberattack infiltrates Bragg’s systems
Major casino game provider Bragg Gaming Group had its internal environments compromised following a systems breach identified over the weekend, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.
