Cyberattack impacts Boyd Gaming data

Boyd Gaming Corporation has confirmed having been subjected to a data breach following a recent cyberattack against its systems, according to BleepingComputer

Threat actors behind the intrusion were able to pilfer information from employees and other individuals, said the public U.S. gaming and casino operator in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Despite the data compromise, operations were not impacted by the incident, noted Boyd Gaming, which has more than two dozen gaming properties across 10 states.

Additional details regarding the intrusion, which has not yet been claimed by any threat operation so far, were not provided by Boyd Gaming, which only said that no adverse financial impact is expected while emphasizing its cybersecurity insurance coverage.

"The Company is notifying impacted individuals and has or will notify its various regulators and other governmental agencies as required," said the firm.