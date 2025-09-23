Threat Intelligence, Data Security
Alleged American Life Income hack impacts almost 150K
Leading U.S. supplemental insurance firm American Income Life was claimed to have had information from 150,000 of its customers exfiltrated from its website, according to Cybernews. Allegedly included in the data stolen from AIL were individuals' names, birthdates, contact details, and insurance information, including plan names and policy status. Threat actors could leverage such data to facilitate identity theft and targeted phishing intrusions, which could threaten not only the exposure of more sensitive information but also credit scores, noted Cybernews researchers. Such a development comes amid increasing cyberattacks against healthcare providers and insurers, with Baltimore Medical System, Maryland's leading federally funded health system, recently claimed to have been compromised by the Brain Cipher ransomware operation. Almost 500,000 medical practitioners across the U.S. also had their personal data leaked on the same hacking forum where the AIL breach is advertised.
