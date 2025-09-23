Threat Intelligence, Data Security

Alleged American Life Income hack impacts almost 150K

Laptop Screen Warning Alert: Cyber Attack, Virus, Malware, Spyware, System Hacked

(Adobe Stock)

Leading U.S. supplemental insurance firm American Income Life was claimed to have had information from 150,000 of its customers exfiltrated from its website, according to Cybernews. Allegedly included in the data stolen from AIL were individuals' names, birthdates, contact details, and insurance information, including plan names and policy status. Threat actors could leverage such data to facilitate identity theft and targeted phishing intrusions, which could threaten not only the exposure of more sensitive information but also credit scores, noted Cybernews researchers. Such a development comes amid increasing cyberattacks against healthcare providers and insurers, with Baltimore Medical System, Maryland's leading federally funded health system, recently claimed to have been compromised by the Brain Cipher ransomware operation. Almost 500,000 medical practitioners across the U.S. also had their personal data leaked on the same hacking forum where the AIL breach is advertised.

Related

Security software circumvented by novel EDR-Freeze tool

Multiple security applications, such as antivirus and endpoint detection and response solutions, could be evaded by the new proof-of-concept tool EDR-Freeze, which was created by security researcher TwoSevenOneThree, also known as Zero Salarium, to exploit the Windows Error Reporting system, according to BleepingComputer.

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

BackdoorBitBlock CipherBrute ForceBusiness Email Compromise (BEC)CipherCiphertextCryptographic Hash FunctionsInformation WarfareReconnaissance

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds