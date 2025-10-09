Jaguar Land Rover has disclosed the gradual resumption of vehicle manufacturing after a major cyberattack last month forced the company to halt production worldwide, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. The British automaker also introduced a new financing scheme to help suppliers recover from the shutdown, offering accelerated payments of up to 120 days to ease cash flow pressures. The disruption rippled through JLR's supply chain, prompting what one politician called "a cyber shockwave ripping through our industrial heartlands," threatening thousands of jobs. To stabilize operations, JLR secured two loans, one backed by the British government, which is a move that has drawn criticism, given the company's ownership by India's Tata Group. Business Secretary Peter Kyle described the incident as "an assault on an iconic British brand," underscoring its economic impact. CEO Adrian Mardell said production will restart first at the Wolverhampton engine plant, followed by facilities in Nitra and Solihull, emphasizing that the company's recovery is "firmly underway."
Incident Response, Breach
Cyberattack-hit Jaguar Land Rover poised to resume production
