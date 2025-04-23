Investigation into the possible exposure of other personal data and the cause of the intrusion is ongoing, said SK Telecom, which has confirmed mitigating the incident, as well as the lack of evidence suggesting data misuse. Aside from committing to adopt extensive systems monitoring and enhanced blocking systems for illicit SIM activity, SK Telecom has also disclosed plans to bolster SIM suspension and notification protocols. "We will further strengthen our security system to prevent similar incidents from recurring and do our utmost to establish customer information protection measures," said the company, which also noted the availability of free SIM protection services on its website. Such a data breach has also prompted South Korea's Ministry of Science and ICT to establish an emergency response team, as well as seek cyberattack-related materials from SK Telecom.
Cyberattack exposes SK Telecom customers’ USIM data
Leading South Korean telecommunications provider SK Telecom had some of its customers' USIM details leaked following the compromise of its systems, according to The Korea Times.
