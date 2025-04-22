All card systems across city government offices have been disrupted as a result of the systems shutdown, said officials, who emphasized that operations of utility payment systems and emergency services remain amid ongoing restoration efforts. "While systems and telephones are being brought back online, you may experience a slower than normal response to service requests. We are reviewing email requests and will respond as quickly as possible," added officials, who did not provide additional details regarding the nature of the intrusion. Such a disclosure comes amid attacks against various Texas counties and cities, which have since prompted the introduction of the Texas Cyber Command that seeks to improve threat planning and detection efforts. "We cannot let any more time go by without strongly addressing this problem, and that is why I'm calling for an emergency item to create the Texas Cyber Command to better secure our state from cyberattacks," said Gov. Greg Abbott in February.
Cyberattack disrupts Texas city’s systems
Officials at Texas' City of Abilene have confirmed taking down certain systems following a cyberattack against its internal network initially discovered on Friday, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.
All card systems across city government offices have been disrupted as a result of the systems shutdown, said officials, who emphasized that operations of utility payment systems and emergency services remain amid ongoing restoration efforts. "While systems and telephones are being brought back online, you may experience a slower than normal response to service requests. We are reviewing email requests and will respond as quickly as possible," added officials, who did not provide additional details regarding the nature of the intrusion. Such a disclosure comes amid attacks against various Texas counties and cities, which have since prompted the introduction of the Texas Cyber Command that seeks to improve threat planning and detection efforts. "We cannot let any more time go by without strongly addressing this problem, and that is why I'm calling for an emergency item to create the Texas Cyber Command to better secure our state from cyberattacks," said Gov. Greg Abbott in February.
