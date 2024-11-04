Cyberattack disclosed by LA housing authority after Cactus ransomware claims

BleepingComputer reports that the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles has disclosed having its IT network subjected to a cyberattack, which was earlier claimed by the Cactus ransomware operation.

Investigation into the incident is still ongoing, according to a HACLA spokesperson, who emphasized the continued operations of the major U.S. public housing authority. No other details about the attack have been provided but Cactus ransomware asserted the theft of 891 GB of files from HACLA's systems, including personally identifiable information from executives, employees, and customers, financial documents, and database backups, as well as corporate confidential data and correspondence, some of which has already been published in the group's leak site. Such an attack against HACLA comes more than a year after it admitted the compromise of its systems for the entirety of 2022 in an attack by the LockBit ransomware gang, which exposed all stolen files after the agency failed to provide the demanded ransom.