New York University had over 1 million students' personal data reported by DataBreach.com's Zach Ganot to have been leaked following the hijacking of the university's website over the weekend, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.Included in the applicant data exposed by the threat actor were individuals' full names, addresses, phone numbers, email addresses, and grade point averages, among other information, said Ganot, who has already added the stolen data trove to his website after the incident was revealed by NYU's school newspaper to have compromised extensive information from applicants dating back to 1989. Such an intrusion, which involved the defacement of NYU's homepage, was claimed by a "Computer Niggy Exploitation" hacker to have been conducted in response to the removal of affirmative action nearly two years ago, a move which Ganot regarded to be "reckless" despite the hacker's efforts to reveal illegal discrimination. Computer Niggy Exploitaiton was previously linked to an attack against the University of Minnesota, which resulted in the theft and exposure of 7 million current and former students' Social Security numbers.
Data Security, Breach
Cyberattack against NYU compromises over 1M students
(Adobe Stock)
Related Events
Get daily email updates
SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news
You can skip this ad in 5 seconds