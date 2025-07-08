Cyberattack against C&M involved insider threat

Almost $140 million had been exfiltrated from half a dozen Brazilian banks following a cyberattack against the systems of technology services provider C&M on June 30, which was achieved by using credentials belonging to one of the vendor's employees, BleepingComputer reports.
Threat actors were able to infiltrate a system linked to Brazil's Central Bank after purchasing credentials from C&M employee Joao Nazareno Roque, who later ran commands on his employer's systems and worked to obscure illicit activity before being arrested on Thursday. Roque was reported to have received over $2,700 for cooperating with the hackers. On the other hand, around $30 million to $40 million of the pilfered funds have already been converted into cryptocurrency, according to blockchain analyst ZachXBT, who noted ongoing work with law enforcement in freezing the stolen assets. Such a development comes amid the growing prevalence of insider threats, with leading U.S. cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase having its customer data recently compromised by threat actors who had bribed India-based support agents.
Threat actors were able to infiltrate a system linked to Brazil's Central Bank after purchasing credentials from C&M employee Joao Nazareno Roque, who later ran commands on his employer's systems and worked to obscure illicit activity before being arrested on Thursday. Roque was reported to have received over $2,700 for cooperating with the hackers. On the other hand, around $30 million to $40 million of the pilfered funds have already been converted into cryptocurrency, according to blockchain analyst ZachXBT, who noted ongoing work with law enforcement in freezing the stolen assets. Such a development comes amid the growing prevalence of insider threats, with leading U.S. cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase having its customer data recently compromised by threat actors who had bribed India-based support agents.