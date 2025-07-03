Breach, Threat Intelligence

Brazilian financial entities affected by cyberattack against tech provider

System hacked warning alert on laptop computer. Cyber attack on computer network, virus, spyware, malware or malicious software. Cyber security and cybercrime concept. System security technology (3)
(Adobe Stock)

Reuters reports that half a dozen Brazilian financial institutions, including BMP, had their reserve accounts compromised following a cyberattack against technology services provider C&M Software.

Threat actors behind the intrusion had leveraged breached client credentials to infiltrate C&M's systems and services, according to C&M Commercial Director Kamal Zogheib, who noted that an investigation into the incident alongside Brazil's central bank and the Sao Paulo state police is already underway. Identification of unauthorized systems access has prompted C&M to immediately shut down infrastructure for financial entities, as well as activate security protocols. All critical systems remain operational, noted C&M. Potential losses due to the intrusion have been downplayed by an official close to the probe, who noted that the tech provider only caters to almost 24 minor financial entities. Organizations served by C&M were also said by another source to have not incurred any losses as a result of the attack.

Related

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

BackdoorCorruptionCovert ChannelsDNS SpoofingDarknetDeauthentication AttackDeepfakeDictionary AttackDrive-by DownloadGoogle Hacking

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds