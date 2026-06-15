1Password acquires Apono to bolster AI security

As reported by Silicon Angle, cybersecurity provider 1Password has acquired Apono Ltd. to enhance its artificial intelligence security capabilities, the companies announced today without disclosing financial terms.

1Password, known for its password manager, will integrate Apono's just-in-time access management platform to secure cloud environments and manage AI agent access. Apono's technology limits the time window for accessing sensitive systems, reducing the window for cyberattacks. It also requires AI agents to provide natural language descriptions for access requests, which are then analyzed and provisioned for a limited time.

This acquisition aims to enhance 1Password's Unified Access offering and integrate with its new Credential Broker, which provides an encrypted environment for storing credentials and offers a just-in-time access mechanism for AI agents. The combined technology aims to enable high-value AI use cases while maintaining user control over sensitive data and systems.