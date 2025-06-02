Cyber Safety Review Board revival sought by senators

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has been urged by Senate Intelligence Committee ranking member Mark Warner, D-Va., and Sens. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., and Ron Wyden, D-Ore., to restore the Cyber Safety Review Board, which has been investigating the Salt Typhoon hack of U.S. telecommunications firms before being dismantled by President Donald Trump in January, Cybersecurity Dive reports.

With the U.S. facing increasing cyber threats from China, it is crucial that the CSRB be immediately reinstated by DHS and CISA, said the lawmakers in a letter to Noem. "It is essential that the U.S. develop a complete and thorough understanding of the factors that contributed to the success of these intrusions — including clear root-cause analyses of each successful penetration — and present key recommendations for the telecommunications sector to better protect itself against similarly complex and large-scale compromises by future threat actors," wrote the lawmakers. Such a development comes months after DHS Deputy Secretary Troy Edgar noted that the bureau would be revived "at the right time."