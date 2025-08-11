Threat Intelligence, Critical Infrastructure Security

Cyber info sharing act reauthorization expected by CISA leaders

Infosecurity Magazine reports that Congress is expected by both Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Acting Executive Assistant Director Christopher Butera and Chief Information Officer Robert Costello to extend the Cybersecurity Information Sharing Act before it expires by the end of September.

"Information becomes dated very quickly, because the adversaries are pivoting so quickly, which makes rapid sharing even more important," said Costello at the Black Hat USA 2025 security conference. Moreover, both Butera and Costello have ensured the agency's continued investment in the Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures program run by the MITRE Foundation, with Butera noting the need for increased automation within the program. Mounting concerns regarding the state of CISA amid recent workforce cuts have also been allayed by both executives, who have emphasized ongoing efforts to mitigate the Microsoft SharePoint "ToolShell" flaws, the launch of the novel forensic analysis platform Thorium, and the introduction of a new $100 million cyber grant program for state and local governments.

