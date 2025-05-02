On May 1, Executive Director of Technology and Communications Granger Meador confirmed that a network security breach rendered many of the district's systems unusable, though critical functions such as phones, safety systems, and Chromebooks using hotspots remain operational. Bartlesville Public Schools has detected a network security incident that is impacting the availability of many of the Districts computer systems, Meador stated. External cybersecurity experts were immediately engaged to assess the situation. While no timeline for full restoration has been provided, and it remains unclear if any sensitive data was compromised, the district has already felt the operational strain, with some schools warning parents of potential delays during dismissal. Plans to reschedule the canceled state testing are underway. The district has yet to disclose the source or nature of the breach, and investigation efforts are ongoing.
Critical Infrastructure Security, Network Security
Cyber attack disrupts Bartlesville school systems in Oklahoma
(Adobe Stock)
A cyber incident has severely disrupted digital infrastructure at Bartlesville Public Schools in Oklahoma, halting state testing and prompting an urgent investigation, the Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise reports.
On May 1, Executive Director of Technology and Communications Granger Meador confirmed that a network security breach rendered many of the district's systems unusable, though critical functions such as phones, safety systems, and Chromebooks using hotspots remain operational. Bartlesville Public Schools has detected a network security incident that is impacting the availability of many of the Districts computer systems, Meador stated. External cybersecurity experts were immediately engaged to assess the situation. While no timeline for full restoration has been provided, and it remains unclear if any sensitive data was compromised, the district has already felt the operational strain, with some schools warning parents of potential delays during dismissal. Plans to reschedule the canceled state testing are underway. The district has yet to disclose the source or nature of the breach, and investigation efforts are ongoing.
