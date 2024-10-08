Phishing

Crypto scam attack impacts LEGO website

Share

Danish construction toy production company LEGO had its official website compromised on the evening of Oct. 4 to promote a cryptocurrency scam, reports Cybernews.

Attackers behind the scheme placed an ad on the LEGO website homepage that urged visitors to click a link that would "unlock secret rewards," which redirects to a third-party marketplace enabling purchases of the fraudulent LEGO token with Ethereum. However, such a banner ad was immediately taken down by the company. "No user accounts have been compromised, and customers can continue shopping as usual. The cause has been identified, and we are implementing measures to prevent this from happening again," noted a LEGO spokesperson. Such a compromise comes amid the increasing prevalence of online account hijacking for crypto scams, with OpenAI Newsroom's account on X, formerly Twitter, leveraged by threat actors to promote the $OPENAI token via malicious links just two weeks ago.

Related

Over 100 Russian cyberespionage domains dismantled

Forty-one of the internet domains seized by the Justice Department have been used by Callisto Group in an ongoing spear-phishing attack campaign against various U.S.-based targets, including current and former employees of the Defense and State Departments, military contractors, and intelligence community members.

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.