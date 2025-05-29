Threat Intelligence

Crypto heist pilfers over $12M from Cork Protocol

Cork Protocol, a decentralized finance platform, was estimated to have lost almost $12.1 million worth of Ethereum following an attack on Wednesday, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

All activity across the platform has been halted as a result of the intrusion, which has impacted the wstETH:weETH market but not other Cork markets, said Cork Protocol co-founder Phil Fogel. "We are actively investigating the situation and will continue to provide updates as more details become available. Thank you to our partners as we work through this," Fogel added. Such a development comes less than a week after decentralized cryptocurrency exchange Cetus had $223 million stolen in a cryptocurrency heist. Over $3 billion has been pilfered from cryptocurrency platforms last year, which is 15% higher than the proceeds stolen from crypto heists in 2023, a report from PeckShield revealed.

