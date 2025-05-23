Almost $223M pilfered in Cetus crypto heist

Decentralized cryptocurrency exchange Cetus had nearly $223 million pilfered following an attack on Thursday, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.
Immediate action undertaken by Cetus has "paused" the transfer of $162 million worth of stolen assets, nearly $50 million was noted by cryptocurrency security experts to have already been placed in a new cryptocurrency wallet. Additional details regarding the incident have not been provided amid an ongoing investigation. However, experts have been debating whether the Cetus hack may have involved the exploitation of a protocol vulnerability or coin price manipulation. Such an intrusion comes amid mounting attacks against cryptocurrency platforms, with Coinbase reporting having millions worth of cryptocurrency pilfered by threat actors who bribed its overseas customer service support agents and Bybit having over $1.4 billion stolen by North Korean hackers. Crypto platform-targeted attack losses were reported by Chainalysis to have exceeded $2 billion last year.
Immediate action undertaken by Cetus has "paused" the transfer of $162 million worth of stolen assets, nearly $50 million was noted by cryptocurrency security experts to have already been placed in a new cryptocurrency wallet. Additional details regarding the incident have not been provided amid an ongoing investigation. However, experts have been debating whether the Cetus hack may have involved the exploitation of a protocol vulnerability or coin price manipulation. Such an intrusion comes amid mounting attacks against cryptocurrency platforms, with Coinbase reporting having millions worth of cryptocurrency pilfered by threat actors who bribed its overseas customer service support agents and Bybit having over $1.4 billion stolen by North Korean hackers. Crypto platform-targeted attack losses were reported by Chainalysis to have exceeded $2 billion last year.