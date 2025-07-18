No user data or private keys were impacted by the heist, which has already been completely contained, according to BigONE, which has already been monitoring lost funds with the assistance of security firm SlowMist, while later noting the complete restoration of all its deposit and trading services. "BigONE will fully cover all losses incurred from this incident. User assets will not be affected in any material way," said the crypto exchange. While additional details regarding the attack were not provided, SlowMist noted BigONE to have been affected by a supply chain intrusion. Further analysis conducted by Lookochain, a blockchain observatory firm, showed attackers to have already laundered and exchanged assets for 23.3 million Tron, 2,625 Solana, 1,272 Ether, and 120 Bitcoin. Such a disclosure comes as Chainalysis reported total crypto heist proceeds from January to June to exceed crypto stolen during the entirety of 2024.
Threat Intelligence, Breach
Crypto heist pilfers $27M from BigONE
(Adobe Stock)
Seychelles-based cryptocurrency exchange BigONE had $27 million worth of digital assets stolen following a third-party intrusion against its hot wallet on Wednesday, reports BleepingComputer.
No user data or private keys were impacted by the heist, which has already been completely contained, according to BigONE, which has already been monitoring lost funds with the assistance of security firm SlowMist, while later noting the complete restoration of all its deposit and trading services. "BigONE will fully cover all losses incurred from this incident. User assets will not be affected in any material way," said the crypto exchange. While additional details regarding the attack were not provided, SlowMist noted BigONE to have been affected by a supply chain intrusion. Further analysis conducted by Lookochain, a blockchain observatory firm, showed attackers to have already laundered and exchanged assets for 23.3 million Tron, 2,625 Solana, 1,272 Ether, and 120 Bitcoin. Such a disclosure comes as Chainalysis reported total crypto heist proceeds from January to June to exceed crypto stolen during the entirety of 2024.
