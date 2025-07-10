Threat Intelligence

Toll of GMX crypto heist exceeds $40M

More than $40 million worth of cryptocurrency has been pilfered from decentralized perpetual exchange GMX following a Wednesday attack, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Investigation into the cause of the intrusion is already underway, according to GMX, which noted offering the hacker a bounty equivalent to 10% of the exfiltrated funds should the rest be returned within two days. Meanwhile, such a heist on GMX was reported by multiple blockchain experts to have led to losses of almost $43 million, which were immediately laundered by the hacker. GMX's disclosure comes weeks after Resupply, a decentralized finance platform, reported an attack that resulted in the theft of $10 million worth of cryptocurrency. At least 75 cyberattacks were confirmed to have impacted cryptocurrency exchanges and digital asset operations between January and June, resulting in losses totalling $2.1 billion, most of which was from the heist against leading Dubai-based crypto exchange Bybit, according to a TRM Labs report.

