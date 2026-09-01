CrowdStrike launches AI agents for Project QuiltWorks

As reported by Silicon Angle, CrowdStrike has launched Falcon IQ, a new software that utilizes over 50 artificial intelligence agents to manage the assessment and remediation tasks for its Project QuiltWorks coalition. This initiative aims to address the rapid discovery of software flaws by advanced AI models, which often outpace the ability of security teams to implement patches.

The Falcon IQ software operates on CrowdStrike's Falcon Foundry and Charlotte AI AgentWorks, leveraging Nvidia's Nemotron models to validate and rank code vulnerabilities before runtime remediation. This automation targets the time-consuming aspects of security engagements, including assessment, prioritization, and remediation, while allowing partners to customize agents for specific client needs. Falcon IQ integrates customer telemetry with CrowdStrike's threat intelligence and Falcon OverWatch findings to generate attack narratives, investment priorities, and remediation roadmaps.

In parallel, CrowdStrike announced the expansion of Project QuiltWorks with 12 new data sources feeding into its Falcon Next-Gen SIEM, enhancing visibility across various security domains. The Falcon platform is also becoming available on Snowflake Marketplace, enabling customers to utilize pre-committed Snowflake capacity for procurement, and is now operational on Google Cloud, with plans for broader regional availability to support data localization requirements.