Malware, Threat Intelligence

Counterfeit Minecraft mods deliver malware

Malware analysis

(Adobe Stock)

Security Affairs reports that malicious cheat tool-impersonating Java or .NET stealers spread through the Stargazers distribution-as-a-service network have been compromising Minecraft players with multi-stage malware since March.

Intrusions begin with the manual installation of the counterfeit Oringo and Taunahi mods, which download a second-stage stealer and another .NET-based stealer upon opening Minecraft, according to a Check Point Research analysis. While the second-stage payload facilitates Minecraft and Discord data exfiltration, the subsequent stealer pilfers cryptocurrency wallets, browser credentials, VPN details, and other information, noted Check Point researchers, who added that the nefarious archives have mostly remained undetected as a result of incomplete dependencies. "The threat actor behind these campaigns is likely of Russian origin. This case highlights how popular gaming communities can be exploited as effective vectors for malware distribution, emphasizing the importance of caution when downloading third-party content," said the report.

Related

More advanced ACR Stealer-based malware examined

Attacks with the more sophisticated ACR Stealer-based Amatera Stealer malware have been launched as part of ClearFake web injection campaigns involving EtherHiding, Binance Smart Chain contract, and ClickFix exploitation between April and May, according to GBHackers News.

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

DarknetDeauthentication AttackDeepfakeDictionary AttackDomain HijackingDrive-by DownloadDumpSecGoogle HackingInformation WarfareMorris Worm

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds