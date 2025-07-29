Commvault strengthens cyber stack with Satori deal

Commvault is set to acquire Satori Cyber, a move aimed at strengthening its cyber resilience platform with real-time data security and AI governance tools, reports Dataquest.

As enterprises confront rising regulatory demands, AI adoption, and cloud data growth, the acquisition positions Commvault to offer unified protection across both structured and unstructured data. Satori’s agentless technology delivers visibility and access control for structured data in platforms like Snowflake, Redshift, and Databricks, while also safeguarding AI training pipelines, particularly large language models. Commvault's Chief Product Officer Rajiv Kottomtharayil stated that the deal enhances secure data access and policy enforcement across hybrid environments. Satori CEO Eldad Chai highlighted the acquisition’s value in offering a seamless platform for managing data risk and compliance. Analysts, including IDC’s Frank Dickson, agree the integration will better equip enterprises to address complex AI-related security threats. Expected to close by August 2025, the acquisition aligns with Commvault's strategy to scale cost-effective, cloud-native AI security solutions.