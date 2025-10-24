Comcast data exposed by Medusa ransomware gang

HackRead reports that U.S. multinational media and telecommunications conglomerate Comcast Corporation had 186.36 GB of compressed data, amounting to 834 GB of stolen information, exposed by the Medusa ransomware gang following its refusal to pay the $1.2 million ransom demand.

Medusa has posted the data for download in 47 files, with most of the files sized at 4 GB. Earlier analysis of the data sample posted by Medusa in late September showed Excel files indicating claim data specifications, as well as multiple auto premium impact analysis-related Python and SQL scripts, according to Cybernews researchers.

Comcast has yet to acknowledge Medusa's posting. Such a development comes just weeks after Medusa was noted by Microsoft to have launched attacks leveraging the maximum severity GoAnywhere MFT flaw, tracked as CVE-2025-10035, to facilitate unauthenticated remote code execution.

Medusa also recently leaked NASCAR data stolen from an April ransomware attack after the organization failed to pay a $4 million demand.