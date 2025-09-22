Cohesity, Semperis team up on identity resilience

Cohesity and Semperis have unveiled Cohesity Identity Resilience, a jointly developed solution aimed at strengthening enterprise defenses around Microsoft Active Directory and Microsoft Entra ID, reports Channel Insider

The offering combines Cohesity's data security expertise with Semperis AD protection technology to help organizations proactively harden identity systems, recover quickly from breaches, and conduct detailed post-attack investigations.

"Identity is the new battleground," Cohesity CEO Sanjay Poonen said, emphasizing that enterprises require prevention, resilience, and recovery without added complexity. AD remains a prime target for attackers, with compromises often enabling ransomware, data theft, and extended business outages.

By integrating into Cohesity's Data Cloud, the solution enables proactive AD hardening, immutable backups with cyber vaulting, secure recovery of forests, and advanced identity forensics.

Semperis CEO Mickey Bresman highlighted the partnership's ability to deliver trusted recovery from sophisticated identity-based threats. Industry partners such as CDW say the solution fills a critical gap, ensuring enterprises can strengthen defenses and maintain operational resilience.