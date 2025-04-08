A new survey conducted by Linux Foundation Research for the Cloud Native Computing Foundation reveals that 80% of IT professionals surveyed have deployed Kubernetes in production, with an additional 13% currently testing the platform, Cloud Native Now reports.The findings highlight a strong trend toward containerization, with 52% of respondents using containers for most or all applications and an average of 2,341 containers per organization -- up from 1,140 in 2023. Continuous integration and delivery practices are expanding, as 60% of organizations report using CI/CD platforms, up over 30% from the prior year.GitHub Actions, Argo, and Jenkins are the most commonly used CI/CD tools. GitOps adoption has reached 77%, and 38% of releases are fully automated. Helm leads as the preferred Kubernetes package manager (75%), with other frequently used Cloud Native Computing Foundation projects including etcd, CoreDNS, Cert Manager, and Argo. The report noted a mixed deployment environment, with respondents evenly split between on-premises and public cloud infrastructure. Cultural resistance (46%) and skills gaps (38%) remain key challenges. Although only 11% are using serverless computing, a growing number of AI workloads suggests evolving needs for Kubernetes-based infrastructure. Use of automated vulnerability detection tools is now reported by 57% of respondents.
Cloud Security
CNCF survey reveals widespread Kubernetes adoption, growing reliance on cloud-native technologies
(Adobe Stock)
