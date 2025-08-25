Multiple cloud service accounts have been compromised by Genesis Panda to facilitate lateral movement and persistence in targeted financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology entities across almost a dozen countries since January 2024, a report from CrowdStrike revealed. On the other hand, Glacial Panda has sought to infect telecommunications firms in the U.S. and other parts of the world with the ShieldSlide SSH server binary in attacks involving the exploitation of known security flaws impacting internet-exposed and misconfigured servers. Aside from compromising user authentication sessions and credentials, ShieldSlide also facilitates backdoor access, researchers said. Such findings come as another Chinese state-sponsored hacking group Murky Panda, also known as Silk Typhoon, was reported by CrowdStrike researchers to have exploited Citrix NetScaler and Commvault flaws to compromise several organizations across North America.
Threat Intelligence, Critical Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security
Cloud, telcos targeted by Chinese hacking groups
(Adobe Stock)
Mounting cyberespionage intrusions have been launched by Chinese state-backed threat operations Genesis Panda and Glacial Panda against cloud infrastructure and telecommunications organizations, respectively, according to The Hacker News.
Multiple cloud service accounts have been compromised by Genesis Panda to facilitate lateral movement and persistence in targeted financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology entities across almost a dozen countries since January 2024, a report from CrowdStrike revealed. On the other hand, Glacial Panda has sought to infect telecommunications firms in the U.S. and other parts of the world with the ShieldSlide SSH server binary in attacks involving the exploitation of known security flaws impacting internet-exposed and misconfigured servers. Aside from compromising user authentication sessions and credentials, ShieldSlide also facilitates backdoor access, researchers said. Such findings come as another Chinese state-sponsored hacking group Murky Panda, also known as Silk Typhoon, was reported by CrowdStrike researchers to have exploited Citrix NetScaler and Commvault flaws to compromise several organizations across North America.
