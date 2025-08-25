Threat Intelligence, Critical Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security

Cloud, telcos targeted by Chinese hacking groups

China Bans Cyber Attacks: Examining Internet Security with Chinese Flag and Binary Data Through a Magnifying Glass Concept

(Adobe Stock)

Mounting cyberespionage intrusions have been launched by Chinese state-backed threat operations Genesis Panda and Glacial Panda against cloud infrastructure and telecommunications organizations, respectively, according to The Hacker News.

Multiple cloud service accounts have been compromised by Genesis Panda to facilitate lateral movement and persistence in targeted financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology entities across almost a dozen countries since January 2024, a report from CrowdStrike revealed. On the other hand, Glacial Panda has sought to infect telecommunications firms in the U.S. and other parts of the world with the ShieldSlide SSH server binary in attacks involving the exploitation of known security flaws impacting internet-exposed and misconfigured servers. Aside from compromising user authentication sessions and credentials, ShieldSlide also facilitates backdoor access, researchers said. Such findings come as another Chinese state-sponsored hacking group Murky Panda, also known as Silk Typhoon, was reported by CrowdStrike researchers to have exploited Citrix NetScaler and Commvault flaws to compromise several organizations across North America.

An In-Depth Guide to Cloud Security

Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to fortify your cloud security.

Related

Global Mustang Panda-linked cyberespionage campaign examined

Global Mustang Panda-linked cyberespionage campaign examined Organizations around the world and diplomats in Southeast Asia have been subjected to a multi-stage cyberespionage campaign by the UNC6384 threat group, which is associated with the Chinese advanced persistent threat operation Mustang Panda, since March, The Hacker News reports.

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

BotnetCloud ComputingCorruptionCovert ChannelsDNS SpoofingDenial of ServiceDictionary AttackDumpster DivingFault Line AttacksGoogle Hacking

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds