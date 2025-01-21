Cloud strategies shift amid security concerns, AI advancements

A recent Rackspace report has revealed that that over 90% of organizations are planning to modify their cloud strategies significantly within the next two years, driven largely by advancements in artificial intelligence, according to TechRadar.

However, challenges such as security, compliance, and integration hurdles are prompting many companies to reassess their reliance on public cloud platforms. The survey indicated a growing preference for hybrid and private cloud solutions, with 22% of respondents saying they intend to accelerate hybrid cloud adoption and 20% focusing on private clouds. Additionally, 69% of firms are considering moving workloads back to private or on-premises infrastructure, citing data security, system integration issues, and cost-saving opportunities as the leading factors. As AI continues to influence cloud adoption, 84% of respondents have aligned their AI and cloud strategies to streamline operations, according to the report, while 96% have implemented policies and procedures for data privacy and compliance. Companies are also investing in talent skilled in Kubernetes, serverless architectures, and cloud security, underscoring a heightened focus on safeguarding systems and optimizing infrastructure, noted Rackspace Vice President for Technology and Sustainability Ben Blanquera.