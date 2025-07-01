Cloud shift gains ground in healthcare security

A new report from Genetec highlights a strategic shift in the healthcare industry’s approach to physical security, with 68% of organizations planning to move more security data to the cloud in the next 18 months, reports Campus Safety Magazine

While 48.3% have already adopted hybrid-cloud systems and 8.7% rely solely on the cloud, nearly half still operate entirely on-premises, reflecting longstanding caution around cloud adoption. Genetec's Mark Feider attributes this shift to the need for scalable, compliant, and cost-effective solutions. The push toward the cloud coincides with a rise in physical threats at healthcare facilities in 2024, with 46% reporting increased injuries to employees, 39% noting attacks on staff, and 36% seeing more insider theft. To address these threats, organizations are investing in AI, access control, surveillance, and digital evidence management. The report cites cost savings, easier deployment, and disaster recovery as leading drivers of cloud adoption, marking a broader transformation toward modern, tech-driven security practices in healthcare.