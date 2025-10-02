Cloud misconfigurations remain top breach risk

CloudDefense.AI founder and CEO Anshu Bansal warns that cloud misconfigurations remain the leading driver of breaches, despite global security spending topping $183.9 billion last year, according to Forbes

In a commentary, Bansal highlighted how simple mistakes, such as exposed storage buckets, excessive access rights, open network ports, poor segmentation, or hardcoded secrets, continue to compromise organizations across industries.

"A simple misconfiguration, like disabled monitoring or an insecure API, can jeopardize everything," Bansal wrote, noting Gartner's finding that misconfigurations account for most cloud security incidents. He attributed the persistence of these errors to pressures prioritizing speed over security, complex multi-service environments, alert fatigue, default settings, and a widening skills gap.

To address the issue, Bansal urged leaders to adopt automation tools, enforce least privilege, embed security early in development, implement continuous monitoring, and invest in ongoing training. He concluded that strong cloud security requires cultural change and structured action, starting with baselines, regular audits, secure-by-default practices, and performance reviews.