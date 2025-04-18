Phishing, Threat Intelligence

ClickFix increasingly utilized in state-backed malware attacks

Hackers from the Cl0p extortion group have consistently targeted file transfer software, and experts worry their latest success could breed copycats in the ransomware world. (Image Credit: Sean Gladwell via Getty Images)
(Image Credit: Sean Gladwell via Getty Images)

Attacks leveraging the ClickFix social engineering technique have been increasingly conducted by state-backed threat operations to facilitate malware infections over the past few months, reports The Hacker News.

North Korean hacking group TA427, also known as Kimsuky, launched a ClickFix phishing campaign against think tank organizations between January and February that facilitated the deployment of the Quasar RAT trojan, while Iran-linked threat operation TA450, also known as MuddyWater, used the technique to compromise organizations across various sectors worldwide in November, according to an analysis from Proofpoint. Meanwhile, UNK_RemoteRogue, which is suspected to be of Russian origin, harnessed ClickFix in intrusions that involved the usage of breached Zimbra servers last year, said Proofpoint researchers, who also discovered that the group had similar infrastructure with a phishing campaign aimed at Ukrainian entities. "Although not a persistently used technique, it is likely that more threat actors from North Korea, Iran, and Russia have also tried and tested ClickFix or may in the near future," said Proofpoint.

Related

Phishing campaigns abuse Windows NTLM hash leak bug

BleepingComputer reports that government organizations and private firms have been subjected to attacks exploiting the recently patched Windows NTLM hash leak vulnerability, tracked as CVE-2025-24054, as part of separate phishing campaigns between Mar. 20 and Mar. 25, with one of the identified IP addresses associated with Russian state-backed threat operation APT28, also known as Fancy Bear.

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

BotnetDefacementDictionary AttackDisruptionDistributed ScansDomain HijackingDumpSecDumpster DivingGoogle HackingPassword Cracking

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds