Cisco warns of FinTech cyber gaps in Saudi Arabia

As Saudi Arabia accelerates its digital ambitions under Vision 2030, particularly within the booming FinTech sector, a new report by Cisco highlights both progress and persistent vulnerabilities in the Kingdoms cybersecurity readiness, according to IBS Intelligence.

The 2025 Cybersecurity Readiness Index shows that while 93% of Saudi firms now employ AI in their defense strategies, only a quarter meet advanced readiness standards. FinTech companies face especially high stakes, managing real-time, high-value data while contending with AI-related risks, underregulated GenAI use, and severe talent shortages. Ciscos findings reveal a growing threat from shadow AI and unmanaged devices, with 89% of firms experiencing increased risk due to hybrid work environments.

The cybersecurity threat landscape has never been more dynamic and complex, said Salman Abdulghani Faqeeh, Cisco Saudi Arabias Managing Director. He urged adoption of simplified, AI-powered solutions and stronger governance. Despite increased IT upgrades, only 8% dedicate over 20% of budgets to cybersecurity, exposing systemic underinvestment in critical defenses.

