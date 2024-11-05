Critical Infrastructure Security, Threat Intelligence

CISA: US election systems secure amid low-level cyber threats

Share
(Image Credit: Hill Street Studios via Getty Images)

(Image Credit: Hill Street Studios via Getty Images)

Officials at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency have reiterated the robustness of U.S. election systems against cybersecurity threats despite an increase in low-level distributed denial-of-service attacks and disinformation campaigns ahead of Tuesday's polls, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

CISA Director Jen Easterly emphasized the lack of evidence suggesting that the results of the presidential election would be affected by any malicious activity, including intrusions from Chinese state-backed threat operation Salt Typhoon. "...I can say with great confidence that our election infrastructure has never been more secure, and that the election community has never been better prepared to deliver safe, secure, free and fair elections," said Easterly. Domestic extremist groups are also not expected to launch cyberattacks against election systems, according to CISA Senior Advisor and Election Lead Cait Conley. Such statements follow alerts from the FBI, CISA, and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence attributing election disinformation videos to Russian threat operations.

Related

Singtel breach attributed to Volt Typhoon

Attackers behind the Singtel breach utilized a web shell, noted sources close to the matter. Such a webshell was previously reported by Lumen researchers to have been planted on an anonymous Singaporean entity to secure credentials that were later used to infiltrate four U.S.-based organizations and an India-based entity.

Related Terms

Account HarvestingBackdoorDeauthentication AttackDefacementDictionary AttackDistributed ScansDomain HijackingDumpster DivingHybrid AttackReconnaissance

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.