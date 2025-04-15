CISA sought to explain planned employee cutbacks

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency has been urged by House Homeland Security Subcommittee on Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Protection Ranking Member Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., to immediately brief the subcommittee regarding proposals of significant staffing reduction just days before the Monday deadline for an offer by Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem that could result in the axing of almost 40% of the agency's workforce, according to The Register.
Further CISA personnel cuts are of extreme concern following the Trump administration's imposition of paid leaves for 130 employees who have been rehired after being sacked, as well as removal of agency support for the Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center, wrote Swalwell in a letter to acting CISA Director Bridget Bean. "It is difficult to convey in writing the full extent of my concern regarding the rumored plans to decimate CISA, but it suffices to say that upending an agency that plays such an important role in defending the homeland while keeping Congress in the dark is wholly unacceptable," said Swalwell, who added that the CISA has neither justified the rationale of its reorganization nor explained how it would ensure optimal operations with reduced workforce and resources.
Further CISA personnel cuts are of extreme concern following the Trump administration's imposition of paid leaves for 130 employees who have been rehired after being sacked, as well as removal of agency support for the Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center, wrote Swalwell in a letter to acting CISA Director Bridget Bean. "It is difficult to convey in writing the full extent of my concern regarding the rumored plans to decimate CISA, but it suffices to say that upending an agency that plays such an important role in defending the homeland while keeping Congress in the dark is wholly unacceptable," said Swalwell, who added that the CISA has neither justified the rationale of its reorganization nor explained how it would ensure optimal operations with reduced workforce and resources.