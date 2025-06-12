First of the flaws identified by independent cybersecurity researcher Raul Ignacio Cruz Jimenez is the weak authentication issue, tracked as CVE-2025-5484, which enables easy infiltration of the devices' management system via widely known default credentials. On the other hand, the observable response bug, tracked as CVE-2025-5485, stems from the insecure structuring of usernames that are up to 10 digits long. With SinoTrack yet to provide patches for the security defects, all SinoTrack GPS device users have been urged to implement more robust passwords through the management interface, as well as conceal the device identifiers that could be leveraged by threat actors. Users should also be vigilant of suspicious emails and adopt other cybersecurity best practices, according to CISA.
Vulnerability Management, IoT
CISA: Significant flaws impacting SinoTrack GPS devices
Hackread reports that users of SinoTrack GPS trackers have been warned by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency regarding a pair of high-severity vulnerabilities within the SinoTrack IoT PC Platform, which could be exploited to facilitate remote compromise.
First of the flaws identified by independent cybersecurity researcher Raul Ignacio Cruz Jimenez is the weak authentication issue, tracked as CVE-2025-5484, which enables easy infiltration of the devices' management system via widely known default credentials. On the other hand, the observable response bug, tracked as CVE-2025-5485, stems from the insecure structuring of usernames that are up to 10 digits long. With SinoTrack yet to provide patches for the security defects, all SinoTrack GPS device users have been urged to implement more robust passwords through the management interface, as well as conceal the device identifiers that could be leveraged by threat actors. Users should also be vigilant of suspicious emails and adopt other cybersecurity best practices, according to CISA.
