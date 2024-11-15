Chinese malware attack hits Tibetan websites

Tibetan organizations Tibet Post and Gyudmed Tantric University had their websites breached by suspected Chinese state-backed threat operation TAG-112 in late May to spread the Cobalt Strike beacon and facilitate further malware compromise, The Associated Press reports.
TAG-112 may be a subgroup of Chinese advanced persistent threat group Evasive Panda, also known as TAG-102 and StormBamboo, due to significant similarities in attack tactics, techniques, and procedures, an analysis from Recorded Future's Insikt Group revealed.
"While we do not have visibility into the activity that TAG-112 conducted on compromised devices in this campaign, given their likely cyber espionage remit and the targeting of the Tibetan community, it is almost certain that they were engaged in information collection and/or surveillance rather than destructive attacks," said Insikt Group Senior Director Jon Condra.
Meanwhile, such attacks' attribution to China were dismissed by the Chinese Foreign Ministry, which noted not having any knowledge of the website breaches.
CyberScoop reports that the incoming Trump administration has been urged by Deputy National Security Adviser for Cyber and Emerging Technologies Anne Neuberger to establish a framework for minimum cyber regulations for critical infrastructure organizations and expand cybersecurity partnerships with other countries within its first 100 days.
Immediate patching of the severe vulnerabilities in impacted Aruba Network products, including AOS-10.4.x.x: 10.4.1.4 and below, Instant AOS-8.12.x.x: 8.12.0.2 and below, and Instant AOS-8.10.x.x: 8.10.0.13 and below, has been urged by Arctic Wolf researchers despite lack of evidence suggesting active exploitation.