Chinese hackers allegedly targeting Singaporean critical infrastructure

Singaporean critical infrastructure organizations were noted by the country's Coordinating Minister for National Security K. Shanmugam to have been subjected to a significant and ongoing attack campaign purportedly launched by Chinese state-backed cyberespionage hacking operation UNC3886, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.
Additional details regarding UNC3886's alleged intrusions against Singapore's critical infrastructure were not provided by Shanmugam, who only stated the possible ripple effect of critical industry targeting. "Attacks on our systems and infrastructure will then impact on how we do business, who will be our vendors, and what's in our supply chains. All of that will have to be re-looked at, and if we decide that we cannot trust them then we may choose not to use them," Shanmugam added. Such a development comes after UNC3886 was reported by Mandiant researchers to have targeted Juniper routers with custom backdoors. Similar attacks have been deployed by UNC3886 against VMware and Fortinet network appliances.
Additional details regarding UNC3886's alleged intrusions against Singapore's critical infrastructure were not provided by Shanmugam, who only stated the possible ripple effect of critical industry targeting. "Attacks on our systems and infrastructure will then impact on how we do business, who will be our vendors, and what's in our supply chains. All of that will have to be re-looked at, and if we decide that we cannot trust them then we may choose not to use them," Shanmugam added. Such a development comes after UNC3886 was reported by Mandiant researchers to have targeted Juniper routers with custom backdoors. Similar attacks have been deployed by UNC3886 against VMware and Fortinet network appliances.