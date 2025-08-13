Threat Intelligence

Chinese firm linked to AI propaganda campaign

A Vanderbilt University investigation has uncovered documents indicating that Chinese firm GoLaxy is using AI-driven tools to influence US politicians and social media figures, according to The Register.

According to security researcher Brett Goldstein, the company employs systems like DeepSeek and a so-called Smart Propaganda System, or "GoPro," to create fake profiles, map networks, and rapidly push Beijing-aligned narratives. While GoLaxy publicly presents itself as a social media monitoring agency for Chinese networks, the leaked files suggest covert operations targeting American political discourse. Former NSA chief Gen. Paul Nakasone, speaking at DEF CON, warned that this marks a new "next generation" phase in Chinese information operations, contrasting with Russia's traditionally human-led propaganda. The documents describe GoLaxy's capabilities to monitor events in real time, produce persuasive content, and execute rapid counter-messaging, with claimed effects on government departments. GoLaxy denies the allegations, calling them misinformation, but Nakasone urged private-sector collaboration to detect and counter synthetic messaging at speed and scale.

